Reviving of cotton sector a top priority, Zulfiqar Ali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Federal government was committed to undertake all necessary measures for the restructuring of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the revival of the cotton sector, and providing essential support to farmers,said

federal parliamentary secretary on commerce and trade Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti.

While talking to APP here on Tuesday,the federal parliamentary secretary highlighted the critical role of cotton in Pakistan’s economy and reiterated the government’s resolve to bolster this vital sector. He emphasized the importance of improving cotton produce, quality, and exports, stating that these efforts were integral to the country’s economic growth.

Zulfiqar Bhatti acknowledged the pivotal role of the textile industry in the national economy and expressed optimism that the cotton issue would soon be resolved through consensus.

Dr.Zulfiqar also gave detailed overview of progress on the restructuring efforts, sharing insights from four comprehensive reports. He also briefed the forum on the BCI project collaboration between CCRI and Mahmood Textiles Group and called for greater engagement from the private sector to support the revival and growth of cotton through public-private partnerships.