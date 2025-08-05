Revocation Of Articles 370, 35A Dark Chapter In Kashmir's History: Sultan Butt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 11:22 PM
Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Muhammad Sultan Butt, has strongly condemned India’s unilateral actions in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, terming the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, as a blatant attempt to further the Hindutva agenda and permanently alter the region’s demography
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Muhammad Sultan Butt, has strongly condemned India’s unilateral actions in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, terming the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, as a blatant attempt to further the Hindutva agenda and permanently alter the region’s demography.
In an exclusive interveiw with APP, Butt said that India has persistently engaged in conspiracies to erode Kashmir’s identity and autonomy.
“The unilateral revocation of constitutional provisions has enabled non-Kashmiris, particularly Hindus, to purchase land and settle in the occupied territory,” he said.
“This move is aimed at changing the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir, which has caused severe unrest among the local population,” he added.
He noted that none of the stakeholders in Kashmir or even in India have accepted these actions.
“The people of Kashmir, the political parties, the Hurriyat leadership, and even opposition parties in India, including the Congress, have rejected this move,” Butt said.
Calling August 5 a "black day" in Kashmir’s history, Sultan Butt stated that India’s steps are temporary and will eventually be reversed.
“This is not the will of the people. The Indian government will not be able to sustain these actions. Sooner or later, the unconstitutional amendments will be undone, Insha’Allah,” he added.
He strongly criticized the continued detention of Kashmiri political leaders and the suppression of dissent. “India has imprisoned the legitimate leadership of Kashmir and is punishing them simply because they refuse to accept its illegal occupation and repressive policies.”
Butt urged the international community to break its silence and take cognizance of the situation in Kashmir. “It is imperative that we unite to awaken the global conscience and expose the human rights violations being committed in Kashmir.”
Expressing deep gratitude to Pakistan, Sultan Butt acknowledged Islamabad’s unwavering diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri cause.
“We highly value Pakistan’s efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue on global forums. We hope Pakistan will continue its support until Kashmiris achieve their right to self-determination.”
He concluded by asserting that the future belongs to the people of Kashmir and no amount of repression can silence their aspirations for freedom.
395
Recent Stories
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris
Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 minutes ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu22 minutes ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy23 minutes ago
-
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris23 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad34 minutes ago
-
PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secretary Information PML-N ..37 minutes ago
-
"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"37 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Quetta road accident37 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing58 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakistan58 minutes ago