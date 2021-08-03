UrduPoint.com

Revocation Of Special Status Of IIOJ&K Exposed Real Face Of India: PbBC Vice Chairman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Vice Chairman Farhan Shahzad on Tuesday said that the step of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on August 5, 2019 had exposed the real face of India

Talking to APP here, PbBC vice chairman said that the step revealed India's nefarious designs and expansion policies. He said that India wanted to change the demography of the IIOJ&K but the people of the valley would never accept such unilateral and unlawful move.

He said that the step was not only a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions but also international laws while questioning the silence of international community over it.

Farhan said that India had converted IIOJ&K into a virtual prison where peaceful Kashmirs were facing the worst forms of repression. "The Kashmiris have been deprived of all fundamental rights including freedom of speech, movement and liberties," he added.

He said that although Pakistan always supported Kashmir cause but Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself as true ambassador of Kashmiris. The PM raised raised voice for Kashmiris at all national and international forums effectively, he added.

