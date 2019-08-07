UrduPoint.com
Revoking J&K Special Status To Trigger Indian's Division: Murad Saeed

Wed 07th August 2019

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Wednesday said revoking the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by India had revitalized the long standing issue, which would ultimately trigger its division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Wednesday said revoking the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by India had revitalized the long standing issue, which would ultimately trigger its division.

Participating in the debate on Kashmir in the joint sitting of parliament, he said the longstanding should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The entire Pakistani nation, he said, supported the Kashmiris, who were being tortured by the Indian occupied forces. Some Kashmiri political leaders, who had opposed the creation of Pakistan, had now started admitting their wrong decision, he added.

Murad Saeed said the martyrdom of Burhan Wani had reinvigorated the Kashmiris' indigenous freedom movement.

He said a diplomatic emergency had already been imposed in the foreign ministry. All the important countries were being contacted to muster support for the Kashmiris, he added.

Criticising Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, he said the Sharif family had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi to the marriage ceremony of their daughter-in-law and on the other side former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not meet the Hurriyat Conference leaders during his visit to India.

