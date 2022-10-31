Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march enters fourth day

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman who visited journalist Sadaf Naeem, offered Fateha for her had halted the long march due to her tragic death.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that revolution comes from ballot or bloodshed.

He has expressed these words after joining the long march which was halted yesterday due to accidental death of journalist Sadaf Naeem. His long march has entered the fourth day.

Earlier, Imran Khan visited the residence of journalist Sadaf Naeem, condolned the family and offered fateha for her.

Sadaf was crushed by PTI's container during the long march on Sunday.

PTI leader Asad Umar and other leaders also visited the residence of Sadaf Naeem and offered fateha for her.