Revolutionary Air Ambulance Service Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 07:39 PM
In a major breakthrough, the Sindh government on Wednesday has introduced an air ambulance service under the District Local Council providing timely and modern medical aid to the public. This innovative initiative has been made possible through the collaboration of Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Hyder Shah
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In a major breakthrough, the Sindh government on Wednesday has introduced an air ambulance service under the District Local Council providing timely and modern medical aid to the public. This innovative initiative has been made possible through the collaboration of Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Hyder Shah.
The air ambulance service on Wednesday successfully transported an emergency patient from Ghotki to Karachi without any cost. Local residents have hailed this facility as a new hope for patients in remote areas, reflecting the Sindh government's commitment to public service.
This provision of modern medical facilities marks a significant milestone in the field of healthcare. The Sindh government's efforts to improve healthcare services are commendable, and this initiative is a testament to their dedication to providing quality medical care to the people of Sindh.
Recent Stories
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman ..
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some place ..
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner
Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach poor children
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Pu ..
Polio cases declined in country, no new case reported in Jan 2025: NA told
Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to express solidarity with Palesti ..
Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa for his remarkable contributio ..
Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduced in NA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman WAPDA37 seconds ago
-
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions38 seconds ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some places40 seconds ago
-
Political workers demand intra-party democracy40 seconds ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme42 seconds ago
-
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Punjab development pro ..3 minutes ago
-
Polio cases declined in country, no new case reported in Jan 2025: NA told3 minutes ago
-
Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to express solidarity with Palestine3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa for his remarkable contributions3 minutes ago
-
Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduced in NA29 seconds ago