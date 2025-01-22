Open Menu

Revolutionary Air Ambulance Service Launched

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 07:39 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In a major breakthrough, the Sindh government on Wednesday has introduced an air ambulance service under the District Local Council providing timely and modern medical aid to the public. This innovative initiative has been made possible through the collaboration of Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Hyder Shah.

The air ambulance service on Wednesday successfully transported an emergency patient from Ghotki to Karachi without any cost. Local residents have hailed this facility as a new hope for patients in remote areas, reflecting the Sindh government's commitment to public service.

This provision of modern medical facilities marks a significant milestone in the field of healthcare. The Sindh government's efforts to improve healthcare services are commendable, and this initiative is a testament to their dedication to providing quality medical care to the people of Sindh.

