Revolutionary changes being taken in health sector, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that revolutionary changes were being taken in health sector under the directions of Punjab government.

Thousands of patients were getting health facility from Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on daily basis.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views during visit to CPEIC here on Wednesday.

He said that establishment of filter clinic is under consideration to ease the burden on the Cardiology hospital.

He reviewed the medicine stock and available health facilities into the hospital and asked from the patients about the medical treatment facilities.

Javed said that doctors' profession is very noble as they addressed the miseries of people and their counselling also. The services of doctors are appreciable.

He said that Punjab government is striving to provide basic health facilities to masses and funding was being made for all health projects.

Executive Director CPEIC Dr Rana Altaf while giving briefing to Commissioner said that new block of Cardiology hospital consisted on 208 bedded and OPD was being built at a cost of over Rs three billion.

The new block will be made operational by June 2023.

Later Commissioner also paid visit to under construction Cardiology block.