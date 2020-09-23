UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revolutionary Changes Being Taken In Health Sector, Says Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:07 PM

Revolutionary changes being taken in health sector, says Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that revolutionary changes were being taken in health sector under the directions of Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that revolutionary changes were being taken in health sector under the directions of Punjab government.

Thousands of patients were getting health facility from Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on daily basis.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views during visit to CPEIC here on Wednesday.

He said that establishment of filter clinic is under consideration to ease the burden on the Cardiology hospital.

He reviewed the medicine stock and available health facilities into the hospital and asked from the patients about the medical treatment facilities.

Javed said that doctors' profession is very noble as they addressed the miseries of people and their counselling also. The services of doctors are appreciable.

He said that Punjab government is striving to provide basic health facilities to masses and funding was being made for all health projects.

Executive Director CPEIC Dr Rana Altaf while giving briefing to Commissioner said that new block of Cardiology hospital consisted on 208 bedded and OPD was being built at a cost of over Rs three billion.

The new block will be made operational by June 2023.

Later Commissioner also paid visit to under construction Cardiology block.

Related Topics

Multan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Government Of Punjab Visit June All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

8 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

8 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

13 minutes ago

Let’s take a moment to praise about TECNO sponso ..

15 minutes ago

UAE upgrades food-testing labs to enhance food saf ..

24 minutes ago

Realme launched the most Tech Trendsetting model o ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.