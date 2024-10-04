Revolutionary Changes Underway In Punjab's Health Sector: Khawaja Imran
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Friday revolutionary changes were being implemented in the health sector under the Punjab chief minister's vision.
He made this statement during a meeting with a delegation from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Secretary of Health Nadia Saqib was also present, where the GAVI delegation was briefed on the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), polio campaign goals, results, child vaccinations, and other related matters by Dr. Mukhtar Awan, Director of EPI.
Khawaja Imran shared that the vaccination rate for children under five years old was expected to exceed 92 per cent by the end of October. He highlighted that children aged two to five years, who missed earlier vaccinations, are now being immunized against 12 different diseases. The minister said that two million children under the age of five would be vaccinated as part of the ongoing campaign.
In addition, Khawaja Imran Nazir underscored the broader health initiatives, revealing that over 4 million people have already benefited from medical services provided by 32 field hospitals and more than 250 mobile clinics.
He also emphasized the government's efforts to revamp 3,000 basic and rural health centers, which he believes will transform the healthcare system in Punjab.
Nadia Saqib, Secretary of Health, highlighted the rapid progress of these initiatives, noting that Punjab’s health indicators are better than those in other provinces.
The GAVI delegation expressed satisfaction with the progress of the EPI and polio campaigns, and the organization’s Country Manager assured continued support for Punjab’s efforts to prevent diseases.
The GAVI delegation included Carrie Madison Ghen and Senior Manager Ibrahim Mohammad. Other attendees included Polio Focal Person Uzma Kardar, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, DG Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Younis.
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, three injured in two group clashes2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five meters, removes six extensions3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Malakand Division pays surprise visit to Talash Hospital3 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surge in KP as 141 new cases reported23 minutes ago
-
Youth applaud army's role in regional development & security32 minutes ago
-
Rain to lash upper parts of the country from Oct 05-08: PMD32 minutes ago
-
Teachers paid tribute33 minutes ago
-
Gilani highlights literature’s role in capturing history, inspiring change33 minutes ago
-
Secretary WPC along with MNAs visit NORI hospital33 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes36 minutes ago
-
Commandant SSU asks police personnel not to use social media42 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui calls on PM; party's Senate performance, political situation discussed43 minutes ago