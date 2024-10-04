LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Friday revolutionary changes were being implemented in the health sector under the Punjab chief minister's vision.

He made this statement during a meeting with a delegation from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Secretary of Health Nadia Saqib was also present, where the GAVI delegation was briefed on the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), polio campaign goals, results, child vaccinations, and other related matters by Dr. Mukhtar Awan, Director of EPI.

Khawaja Imran shared that the vaccination rate for children under five years old was expected to exceed 92 per cent by the end of October. He highlighted that children aged two to five years, who missed earlier vaccinations, are now being immunized against 12 different diseases. The minister said that two million children under the age of five would be vaccinated as part of the ongoing campaign.

In addition, Khawaja Imran Nazir underscored the broader health initiatives, revealing that over 4 million people have already benefited from medical services provided by 32 field hospitals and more than 250 mobile clinics.

He also emphasized the government's efforts to revamp 3,000 basic and rural health centers, which he believes will transform the healthcare system in Punjab.

Nadia Saqib, Secretary of Health, highlighted the rapid progress of these initiatives, noting that Punjab’s health indicators are better than those in other provinces.

The GAVI delegation expressed satisfaction with the progress of the EPI and polio campaigns, and the organization’s Country Manager assured continued support for Punjab’s efforts to prevent diseases.

The GAVI delegation included Carrie Madison Ghen and Senior Manager Ibrahim Mohammad. Other attendees included Polio Focal Person Uzma Kardar, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, DG Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Younis.