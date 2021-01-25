UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revolutionary Decisions To Be Taken For Establishment Of IT Industries In Islamabad: Minister IT

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Revolutionary decisions to be taken for establishment of IT industries in Islamabad: Minister IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed Aminul Haq on Monday said that revolutionary decisions would be taken for the establishment of IT industries in Islamabad's Industrial Area.

The minister was chairing a high level meeting which was attended by the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said existing industries can start IT services without additional charges.

The minister said any industrial location can be integrated into IT company / park adding that IT exports have reached to 958 million Dollars in 6 months.

CDA officials told the meeting that special privileges have been granted to I-9 and I-10 Industrial Area.

Significant concessions will be given in construction of parking plaza, industrial rent and other facilities, CDA officials added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Exports Company Rent Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

16 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

37 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

46 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber spends over AED4 million on projects fo ..

1 hour ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.