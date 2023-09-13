Open Menu

Revolutionary Drone Technology Vital To Shield Cotton Crop From Pests Attack : Sahu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that drone technology was being employed to safeguard cotton crops from the threat of whitefly infestation. During a field visit to Tehsil Jampur in District Rajanpur on Wednesday, Sahu highlighted the efficiency of drone approach, enabling the widespread application of protective measures through spray in a short period.

Secretary Sahu emphasized the utmost priority is being given to cotton surveillance, monitoring, and insect prevention to achieve optimal production levels. The rise in cotton whitefly attacks, he attributed to hot weather and fast growth, resulted this innovative response.

Accompanied by key officials including Director-General Agriculture Pest Warning Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmed, consultant Agriculture Extension Dr.

Muhammad Anjum Ali, and Director Agriculture Extension DG Khan Mehr Abid Hussain, Secretary Sahu underscored the significance of cotton cultivation, essential for farmers' prosperity and the national economy.

Secretary Sahu also disclosed that cotton was sown on 937,000 acres in Dera Ghazi Khan Division. A target of 1.4 million cotton bales has been set for this year, with comprehensive efforts underway to achieve it. Whitefly outbreaks, linked to heat and humidity, have been reported in certain areas of Dera Ghazi Khan Division, prompting cluster/community spraying to curb their proliferation, stated Sahu.

In a resounding message, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Sahu called upon all officers and staff to view their roles as a national duty, with no tolerance for any negligence during this critical phase of cotton care.

