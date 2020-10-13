Revolutionary initiative of PTI govt highlighted by Revenue Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan said that setting up of 115 Land Record Centers (LRC), Satellite Land Record Centers (SLRC) and 20 mobile Land Record Centers (MLRC) in the province were revolutionary initiatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to some delegation of public representatives here at his office, the minister said that Punjab government was pursuing a reform agenda in the Revenue department, adding that modern reforms would be introduced for better facilities to people of the provinces stated official spokesman.

He maintained that land records services would be provided at the level of 'mauza' through SLRC, while the registry system in 100 tehsils had been computerized and the process of transfer of property would be extended to entire province.

He added with satisfaction that the access of land records would be possible without any recommendation or favours.

The provincial minister said that shortage of Revenue staff would be resolved soon ,adding a Revenue academy would be setup in provincial capital for the capacity building of relevant staff.