Revolutionary initiatives launched in healthcare sector under Punjab CM vision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Revolutionary reforms in Punjab's healthcare sector have been announced under the special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as the provincial government unveiled an ambitious four-year development plan to transform healthcare infrastructure and improve service delivery across the province.

The details of the plan were shared during the 5th review meeting of the Annual Development Program (ADP), chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday. The meeting assessed the six-month performance of key departments, including health, population welfare, higher education, and Rescue 1122.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the plan includes the establishment of a state-of-the-art healthcare network for treating heart, liver, and burn patients. Lahore will house Punjab’s first specialized institution dedicated to treating hereditary and blood diseases. The plan also incorporates a modern recruitment system, the hiring of 3,000 nurses, and the creation of three advanced training centers to enhance capacity in the healthcare sector.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that the Chief Minister has directed all hospitals to ensure that their machinery remains fully operational and that patients receive high-quality healthcare services. Programs aimed at addressing stunted growth in children, through the provision of folic acid, iron, and nutrient supplements to mothers and children, were also reviewed.

The first phase of the development plan will see Rs 13,831 million allocated to modernize 1,000 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs).

Projects to establish 200-bed and 100-bed mother-and-child hospitals in Bahawalpur and Mianwali, respectively, are progressing swiftly. Similarly, construction of cancer hospitals in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal is underway.

The Rescue 1122 service is making significant advancements with 47 ongoing and new schemes. Rescue stations in Shano Baba Chowk, Lahore, and Bangla Ichha, Rajanpur, are expected to be completed by June, with 50 critical emergencies already resolved using air ambulance services.

Progress in the education sector was also highlighted, with Rs 400 million allocated for Gujranwala University and the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme. Plans for an associate college in Lodhran and proposals to establish campuses with national and international universities were discussed.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb instructed all departments to ensure timely completion of public welfare projects, warning that inefficiency would not be tolerated. She reiterated that public service is a top priority, and departments must perform to meet the expectations of the people.

The meeting, attended by Chairman of Development and Planning Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Asif Tufail, and other officials, underscored the government’s resolve to bring transformative changes not just in healthcare but also in education and rescue services, aiming to improve the quality of life for citizens across Punjab.