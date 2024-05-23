Revolutionary initiatives unveiled for the empowerment of persons with disabilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In a groundbreaking session convened by the Council of Rights of Persons with Disabilities, a resounding commitment to transformative action for the welfare of individuals with disabilities echoed through the vibrant city of Lahore.

Under the distinguished leadership of the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Sohail Shaukat Butt, key stakeholders including governmental officials, NGOs, and advocacy groups congregated to chart a new course towards inclusivity and empowerment.

The session, graced by luminaries such as Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department Punjab, Iqbal Hussain Khan, and Secretary Women Development, Sumaira Samad, heralded a new dawn for the marginalized segments of the society.

Echoing the spirit of collaboration, DG Social Welfare Amina Munir emphasized the imperative of synergizing efforts across sectors to safeguard the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.

The session culminated in a resolute endorsement of novel policies, financial frameworks, and administrative protocols aimed at fostering an environment of equal opportunity and accessibility for all.

Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to this cause, asserting, "Under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, we are poised to embark on a transformative journey towards a more inclusive society."

Central to this endeavor is the imminent rollout of a comprehensive package, spearheaded by Maryam Nawaz, designed to alleviate the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and pave the way for their active participation in all spheres of life, he added.

The Minister Butt, also emphasized, "This assembly marks a watershed moment in our collective pursuit of social justice and equality. Together, we stand united in our resolve to integrate persons with disabilities into the fabric of our nation."

With a firm commitment to championing the cause of inclusivity and empowerment, the Council of Rights of Persons with Disabilities embarks on a journey towards a more equitable and compassionate society, he added.