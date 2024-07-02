Revolutionary Measures Being Introduced In Education Sector; Minister
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai has said revolutionary measures are made for uplift of education under the Human Capital Investment Project in the selected districts of the province.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting where he said 150 schools, 327 ALP centers, and 386 girls' community schools under the double-shift schools program were being established.
He said those programmes under the project would benefit a total of 78,375 students but the target for the project had been set at 300,000 children besides providing facilities to 55 percent girls and 45 percent boy students. So far, 977 teachers from 500 schools have been trained, and the CPD program will also begin soon to train over 100,000 teachers.
Moreover, he said 1,500 school leaders and 2,000 childhood education teachers will also be trained under the project and course modules had been prepared. Additionally, 9,514 teachers have been trained under the induction program, with plans to train another 25,000 teachers.
He said that work is in progress to establish a digital studio for digital courses, digitized lectures, and online courses. The project includes the construction of 872 classrooms, with a target of building 1,400 classrooms. Furthermore, 120 Primary schools will be upgraded to middle schools, and 42 schools from middle to high levels.
He directed officials to set deadlines for the completion of each segment of the project and to expedite the work to ensure timely completion. During the meeting, it was also revealed that 532 schools damaged by floods would be rebuilt under the project.
The education minister emphasized that the benefits of this project would reach students, teachers, and the public. Completion of this project will increase literacy rates, boost enrollment, and control the dropout ratio in the selected districts.
The meeting was attended by education secretary Masood Ahmed, Special secretary Asfand Yar Khattak and officials of Human Capital Investment Project and education department.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School roof collapses in Swat, several students injured5 seconds ago
-
OEC to export nurses staff to Saudi Arabia12 seconds ago
-
Raja Fateh Kiani urges youth to contribute to country’s economic development20 minutes ago
-
Motorway police reunite lost boy with mother30 minutes ago
-
PR earned record high revenue in year 2023-24, Railway passengers facilitating with state-of-the-art ..50 minutes ago
-
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today56 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 320,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
WSSC begins cleanliness operation for Muharram in D.I.Khan2 hours ago
-
36 precious goats die of lightning strike2 hours ago
-
Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles Amir of Kuwait on death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber ..12 hours ago
-
Crown Prince condoles Kuwaiti Crown Prince on death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah12 hours ago
-
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister12 hours ago