UrduPoint.com

'Revolutionary Measures To Be Taken To Save Water'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 10:00 PM

'Revolutionary measures to be taken to save water'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Water Operators Network (PWON) Syed Zahid Aziz said that revolutionary measures would be taken to save water and supply it to the people in addition to standardize domestic taps and water supply system.

Presiding over the meeting of the 21st Steering Committee organized by PWON here on Sunday, he said that timely investment in water sector could protect Pakistan from flood disasters. Therefore, the concerned institutions should make investment in water sector on priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh said that water was a blessing that needed to be protected for greater interest of next generations. In this connection, Water & Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) across the Punjab province were also taking steps for improvement of water supply, he added.

Managing Director WASA Faisalabad Abu Bakar Imran said that WASA was working with international donors on potable water projects. After success of French Surface Water Project Phase-1, the work had now been started on Phase-2 which would provide clean drinking water to a large number of people in eastern part of the city.

Later, the meeting participants also visited the site of French Surface Water Treatment Plant phase-1.

MD WASA Lahore Ghufran Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer Buda Pest Water Works Mr. Frank Kiesler, JICA expert Takashi Diraku and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Flood Water SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.