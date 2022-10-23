'Revolutionary measures to be taken to save water'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Water Operators Network (PWON) Syed Zahid Aziz said that revolutionary measures would be taken to save water and supply it to the people in addition to standardize domestic taps and water supply system.

Presiding over the meeting of the 21st Steering Committee organized by PWON here on Sunday, he said that timely investment in water sector could protect Pakistan from flood disasters. Therefore, the concerned institutions should make investment in water sector on priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh said that water was a blessing that needed to be protected for greater interest of next generations. In this connection, Water & Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) across the Punjab province were also taking steps for improvement of water supply, he added.

Managing Director WASA Faisalabad Abu Bakar Imran said that WASA was working with international donors on potable water projects. After success of French Surface Water Project Phase-1, the work had now been started on Phase-2 which would provide clean drinking water to a large number of people in eastern part of the city.

Later, the meeting participants also visited the site of French Surface Water Treatment Plant phase-1.

MD WASA Lahore Ghufran Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer Buda Pest Water Works Mr. Frank Kiesler, JICA expert Takashi Diraku and others were also present in the meeting.