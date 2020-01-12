UrduPoint.com
Revolutionary Poet 'Ahmad Faraz' Remembered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 01:50 PM

Revolutionary poet 'Ahmad Faraz' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The renowned revolutionary Poet Ahmad Faraz was remembered on his 89th birth anniversary on January 12 (today).

Few people are born in decades who leave their mark over others, Ahmad Faraz was one of them whose work and personality fetched him prominence all around the world.

His poetry instilled the spirit and verve of struggle, determination, and of course romance.

Faraz was actually named Syed Ahmad Shah when he was born in Kohat on January 12, 1931. He got Masters degree in multiple languages, including Urdu, Persian and English Literature.

The famous works of the renowned poet included Tanha Tanha, Dard-e-Ashub, Nayaft, Shab Khoon, Meray Khwab Reza Reza and Janan Janan, private news channel/PTV reported.

Ahmed Faraz was conferred on numerous awards, including the Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan in recognition of his literary contributions to the urdu language.

He opted "Faraz" as his pen named.

He died in Islamabad on August 25, 2008, due to kidney failure.

Faraz has been compared with Faiz Ahmad Faiz, holds a unique position as one of the best poets of current times, with a fine but simple style of writing, which can be understood by common people.

