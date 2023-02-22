UrduPoint.com

Revolutionary Poet Josh Malihabadi Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Literary circles on Wednesday marked the death anniversary of Sahbbir Hasan Khan, also known as Josh Malihabadi, one of the most notable urdu poets of the 20th century.

Born in Malihabad near Lucknow in 1898, Josh inherited a legacy of poetry from his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father. He began writing poetry at an early age, and his work is a unique charged diction and a new set of implicated metaphors.

Josh's poetry was known for its acute socio-political concerns and romantic preoccupations, earning him the label of a poet of revolution. Throughout his life, he published numerous collections of poetry, including "Rooh-e-Adab," "Shola-O-Shabnam," "Junoon-O-Hikmat," and "Nawaaredaat-e-Josh." He also wrote in prose, with works such as "Nujoom-O-Jawahar" and "Ishaaraat.

" He left Hyderabad's Dar-ul-Tajuma, Osmania University's bureau of translation and later joined Shalimar Pictures at Poona, where he wrote lyrics for films. He worked as an editor of Aajkal, a literary journal published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, for eight years until he migrated to Pakistan in 1956.

In Pakistan, Josh was appointed as the literary advisor of the Urdu board. He passed away in 1982 in Islamabad and also was buried there.

Josh's autobiography, "Yaadon ki Baraat," continues to pique the curiosity of readers.

On his death anniversary, his contributions to Urdu literature and his legacy as a poet of the revolution were remembered and celebrated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Century Film And Movies Lucknow Hyderabad Hasan Khan From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

23 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

38 minutes ago
 IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from ..

IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran

51 minutes ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.