Revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Literary circles on Wednesday marked the death anniversary of Sahbbir Hasan Khan, also known as Josh Malihabadi, one of the most notable urdu poets of the 20th century.

Born in Malihabad near Lucknow in 1898, Josh inherited a legacy of poetry from his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father. He began writing poetry at an early age, and his work is a unique charged diction and a new set of implicated metaphors.

Josh's poetry was known for its acute socio-political concerns and romantic preoccupations, earning him the label of a poet of revolution. Throughout his life, he published numerous collections of poetry, including "Rooh-e-Adab," "Shola-O-Shabnam," "Junoon-O-Hikmat," and "Nawaaredaat-e-Josh." He also wrote in prose, with works such as "Nujoom-O-Jawahar" and "Ishaaraat.

" He left Hyderabad's Dar-ul-Tajuma, Osmania University's bureau of translation and later joined Shalimar Pictures at Poona, where he wrote lyrics for films. He worked as an editor of Aajkal, a literary journal published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, for eight years until he migrated to Pakistan in 1956.

In Pakistan, Josh was appointed as the literary advisor of the Urdu board. He passed away in 1982 in Islamabad and also was buried there.

Josh's autobiography, "Yaadon ki Baraat," continues to pique the curiosity of readers.

On his death anniversary, his contributions to Urdu literature and his legacy as a poet of the revolution were remembered and celebrated.