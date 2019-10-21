UrduPoint.com
Revolutionary Reforms Being Introduced In Health Sector: Special Assistant On National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:58 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said revolutionary reforms are being introduced in the health sector to ensure universal health coverage.Addressing an international conference on Medical Education in Islamabad on Monday, he said all people living below the poverty line will be provided with the health card by the next of next year.

He said about three hundred public-private hospitals are on the panel of Sehat Insaf Card. Under this scheme, the people can get free medical treatment of up to seven hundred and twenty thousand rupees.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the government has dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance has been enforced.

He said the medical commission is aimed at improving the regulatory regime as well as the syllabus of medical field as per the international standards.The Special Assistant on National Health Services said that health and education are the foremost priorities of the present government to transform Pakistan into a welfare state.

