Revolutionary reforms introduced in health sector: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector in a short span of it time.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the reforms aim to provide the best and quality healthcare facilities to people in the public sector hospitals.

The CM said that the total budget of the health sector had been increased by 118% during the last three years, adding that Rs 369 billion had been allocated for the sector in the current financial year, while Rs 1.

5 billion had been allocated for the purchase of corona vaccine.

He said that the universal health insurance programme was the flagship programme of the PTI government, which provided free treatment facilities to every citizen.

He said that every family would be able to access standard treatment facilities up to Rs 720,000 per year free-of-cost.

He said that the programme had been launched in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions and by the end of this year, around 110 million people of the province would have access to free medical treatment.