UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revolutionary Reforms Introduced In Health Sector: CM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Revolutionary reforms introduced in health sector: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector in a short span of it time.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the reforms aim to provide the best and quality healthcare facilities to people in the public sector hospitals.

The CM said that the total budget of the health sector had been increased by 118% during the last three years, adding that Rs 369 billion had been allocated for the sector in the current financial year, while Rs 1.

5 billion had been allocated for the purchase of corona vaccine.

He said that the universal health insurance programme was the flagship programme of the PTI government, which provided free treatment facilities to every citizen.

He said that every family would be able to access standard treatment facilities up to Rs 720,000 per year free-of-cost.

He said that the programme had been launched in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions and by the end of this year, around 110 million people of the province would have access to free medical treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Budget Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Sunday Family Government Best Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

39 minutes ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

1 hour ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

1 hour ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.