Revolutionary reforms introduced in health sector on instructions of PM: Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said revolutionary reforms are being introduced in the health sector on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He made the remarks during his visit to rural health center Sihala, in Islamabad on Thursday.The Special Assistant said basic health units are being upgraded and all resources are being made available to provide better healthcare to the people.