Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 07:22 PM
Professor Dr. Javed Akram, the Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, has spearheaded transformative changes in the Sehat Sahulat Program, emphasizing the welfare of the people.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Professor Dr. Javed Akram, the Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, has spearheaded transformative changes in the Sehat Sahulat Program, emphasizing the welfare of the people.
During a recent meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Universal Health Insurance, Dr. Akram highlighted the significant improvements made under the guidance of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.
Addressing the challenges faced by the program, Dr. Akram emphasized the government's commitment to allocating health facility cards exclusively to the deserving populace of Punjab. He revealed efforts to rectify deficiencies and streamline operations, including the establishment of a comprehensive database.
Notably, Dr. Akram highlighted the staggering daily expenditure of Rs 260 million on Sehat Sahulat cards prior to the reforms, underscoring the need for fiscal responsibility. Through innovative initiatives, costs have been slashed by up to 50 per cent, alleviating the financial burden on Punjab's residents.
Moreover, Dr. Akram shed light on unethical medical practices, such as unnecessary surgeries and over-billing, prevalent in the healthcare system. The government's intervention has ensured fair treatment and reduced exploitation of patients, with a focus on providing essential services free of charge through the Sehat Sahulat card.
Acknowledging the collaborative efforts, Dr. Akram commended the participation of key stakeholders, including health officials and representatives from various departments, in driving the program's success.
The caretaker Health Minister emphasized the importance of compassionate policies and international best practices in enhancing the Sehat Sahulat Program, reaffirming the government's dedication to prioritizing public health.
In conclusion, Dr. Akram's leadership and proactive measures have laid the foundation for a more equitable and efficient healthcare system in Punjab, ensuring access to essential services for all citizens.
