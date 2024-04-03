Open Menu

Revolutionary Solid Waste Management Plan Set To Transform Hazro Town

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town

Member District Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada on Wednesday revealed plans for a cutting-edge solid waste management initiative set to revolutionize Hazro town in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Member District Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada on Wednesday revealed plans for a cutting-edge solid waste management initiative set to revolutionize Hazro town in Attock.

Speaking to APP, Khanzada expressed his unwavering commitment to the environmental sustainability of the region.

The event saw the esteemed presence of PML President Hazro Chapter Malik Ansar Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf, senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, and officials from the Local Government and Community Development Department, municipal committee, and local administration. Their collective support signifies a united front in the pursuit of a greener and cleaner Hazro.

Khanzada emphasized that the implementation of this visionary plan will not only mitigate the environmental threat posed by solid waste but also pave the way for its transformation into reusable materials through recycling.

He underscored his proactive stance on the matter by engaging with the Secretary Local Government in Lahore to expedite the finalization and execution of the comprehensive plan.

Furthermore, Khanzada attributed the impetus behind this initiative to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's steadfast vision to combat environmental pollution, institute proper solid waste management practices, and promote the recycling of waste materials across the district.

This groundbreaking endeavor is poised to usher in a new era of environmental stewardship and sustainable development for Hazro town, underscoring the unwavering commitment of its leaders and stakeholders to create a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.

APP/nsi/

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Attock Hazro Event From Government

Recent Stories

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

8 minutes ago
 Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL covera ..

Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage

8 minutes ago
 Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed ..

Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations

8 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants ext ..

Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants extension to COVID doctors, other ..

22 minutes ago
 CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of offic ..

CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record

11 minutes ago
 PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minist ..

PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minister

8 minutes ago
RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining ..

RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining urban development dynamics

8 minutes ago
 CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad of ..

CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials

8 minutes ago
 'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from big ..

'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from biggest quake in 25 years

8 minutes ago
 Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ..

Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ZAB's legacy

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in M ..

Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in March

22 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators ..

Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators of BISE Examination centre

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan