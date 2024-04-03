Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town

Member District Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada on Wednesday revealed plans for a cutting-edge solid waste management initiative set to revolutionize Hazro town in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Member District Monitoring Committee and former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada on Wednesday revealed plans for a cutting-edge solid waste management initiative set to revolutionize Hazro town in Attock.

Speaking to APP, Khanzada expressed his unwavering commitment to the environmental sustainability of the region.

The event saw the esteemed presence of PML President Hazro Chapter Malik Ansar Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf, senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, and officials from the Local Government and Community Development Department, municipal committee, and local administration. Their collective support signifies a united front in the pursuit of a greener and cleaner Hazro.

Khanzada emphasized that the implementation of this visionary plan will not only mitigate the environmental threat posed by solid waste but also pave the way for its transformation into reusable materials through recycling.

He underscored his proactive stance on the matter by engaging with the Secretary Local Government in Lahore to expedite the finalization and execution of the comprehensive plan.

Furthermore, Khanzada attributed the impetus behind this initiative to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's steadfast vision to combat environmental pollution, institute proper solid waste management practices, and promote the recycling of waste materials across the district.

This groundbreaking endeavor is poised to usher in a new era of environmental stewardship and sustainable development for Hazro town, underscoring the unwavering commitment of its leaders and stakeholders to create a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.

