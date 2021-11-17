Revolutionary steps afoot to change police culture: RPO

Regional Police Officer (PRO) Syed Khurram Ali on Wednesday said that revolutionary steps were being taken to change police culture for public facilitation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (PRO) Syed Khurram Ali on Wednesday said that revolutionary steps were being taken to change police culture for public facilitation.

He was addressing an open court during his visit to Khanewal along with Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas.

Khurram Ali said that as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, VIP culture was being discouraged in police department. He said that community policing was being promoted in the division to eradicate crime and to resolve public complaints.

He said that public cooperation with police was much needed to control crime. He said the public issues were being resolved at door step of the masses, adding that every inch of state land would be retrieved from grabbers in Multan division.

He said that FIRs were also being registered through 15 call. He warned the officers of strict action against them in case of any negligence. He said that police patrolling has been increased in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas said that service delivery of all departments was being improved and public issues were being resolved on priority basis.

The DPO said that all possible steps were being taken to make Khanewal a crime free district. He said that crackdown against encroachment and illegal parking stands was being initiated jointly by police and the district administration.

He said the strict action was being taken against dacoit gangs and drug peddlers. He mentioned that officers would be held accountable over poor performance.