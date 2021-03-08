UrduPoint.com
Revolutionary Steps Afoot To Modernize Livestock Sector In Balochistan: Mitha Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:41 PM

Balochistan Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar Monday said the revolutionary steps were being taken to develop the Livestock Department on modern basis in order to increase the provincial economy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar Monday said the revolutionary steps were being taken to develop the Livestock Department on modern basis in order to increase the provincial economy.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the annual Sibi Mela 2021. Livestock Secretary Muhammad Tayyab Lahri, Livestock Department Director General Kamran Akhtar, Animal Health Director General Ghulam Rasool Taj, Director General of Farms Abdul Hameed Mastoi, Sibi Deputy Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah, Sardarzada Dinar Khan Domki, Nawabzada Haroon Khan Raisani, Lt. Col. Bilal Ahmed Jadoon, SSP Sibi Khalid Mustafa Korai, Assistant Commissioner Sibi Sana Mah Jabeen Imrani, Divisional Director Animal Affairs Sibi Dr. Jan Muhammad Safi and other were present.

Mitha Khan Kakar said the annual Sibi Mela was celebrated on a limited scale in view of the coronavirus, adding, however it would be celebrated with great enthusiasm in next year after copping the deadly virus in the province.

He said the Department of Livestock is the backbone of the provincial economy while present government was taking all possible steps for the development of this sector and for the treatment of animals.

He said earlier only Rs 30 million was set aside annually for the treatment of animals which was very little amount.

He said with his personal efforts, this fund has been increased to Rs 360 million while next year it would be further enhanced up to Rs 500 million.

Mitha Khan said the importance of complete care of animals and protection from diseases was so significant, adding that healthy and delicious meat would be exported to foreign countries which would be of immense benefit to cattlemen as well as to the province and the country.

He said about 600 motorcycles would be given to the officials of Livestock Department so that they could go to the areas and ensure the supply of medicines and vaccinations to the animals.

Livestock Secretary Muhammad Tayyab Lahri also highlighted the importance of Livestock and improvement of the same sector.

Minister Mitha Khan Kakar and Secretary Lehri inspected the cattle market in detail along with other district and administrative officers.

