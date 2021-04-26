Revolutionary steps being introduced to improve seed sector: Minister Hussain Jehanian Gardezi

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Monday said revolutionary steps were being introduced to improve seeds sector and enhance agricultural productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Monday said revolutionary steps were being introduced to improve seeds sector and enhance agricultural productivity.

While addressing the launching ceremony of Kissan Card, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Monday, the provincial minister observed that Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for promotion of agriculture.

Revolutionary measures were being introduce in seed sector, he informed and added that seed certification institutions were being revamped.

Similarly, breeders would be given royality. To maintain seeds quality, Punjab Seed Council would maintain DNA fingerprint record of seeds.

The government was also planning to produce vegetable seeds as huge amount were being spent on imports of the vegetable seeds.

The minister also hoped that subsidy amount on DAP would be increased to Rs 1000 per bag. Once south Punjab was considered as cotton belt, however, now it is face with numerous issues. He requested Federal government to provide more resources for promotion of white gold (cotton).