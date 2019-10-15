'Revolutionary steps being taken for national progress': Mian Farrukh Habib

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking revolutionary steps for national development and prosperity

This was stated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib while inaugurating road construction and sewerage line projects in Waris Pura here Tuesday.

He said the previous government did nothing practically and their entire progress was limited to documents only.

Therefore, mega projects were embezzled by the corrupt elements in the past, he said.

However, the PTI government had not only launched accountability process against the corrupt elements but also taking appropriate measures to improve the life standard of common man by providing them all basic amenities to their doorstep.

He said the PTI government had set its priorities to accelerate the pace of national progress.

In this connection, health, education and communication facilities would be provided on priority basis.

According to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the public representatives are visiting their Constituencies regularly to get information about the hardships of the people. In this connection, doors of his office are also open for all and sundry round the clock and people can contact him any time for redressal of their problems, he added.

Earlier, Mian Farrukh Habib also inaugurated two development projects including construction of 2000 feet road and sewerage pipeline from Waris Pura Mithaiwala Chowk to Dastgir Pura.

Notable of the area including Hammad Gujjar, Mian Rafiq, Khalid Peter, Shahid Ali Gujjar, Nadeem Butt and others were also present on the occasion.