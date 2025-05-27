Revolutionary Steps Imperative To Address Climate Change Issues: Experts
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Experts said that revolutionary steps are imperative to address the issues of climate change as Pakistan is ranked as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and other natural disasters, facing significant risks from events like flooding, drought and changing weather patterns.
They were addressing a seminar titled “Youth Engagement for Sustainable Cooling and a Climate-Resilient Tomorrow” arranged by Department of Rural Sociology at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.
The event was organized under the globally collaborative project “Super-Efficient Sustainable Cooling Solutions for All Applications (S2Cool)” funded by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Ayrton Challenge Programme and led by Nothumbria University Uk, Associate Prof Dr Wakil Shahzad.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Babar Shahbaz called for pacing up the efforts to tackle climate threats. He said that this forum brought together experts and young minds to address the pressing issue of climate change.
He said, "Our youth are the key drivers of innovation and change and their active involvement is vital in tackling environmental challenges.
Dr Wakil Shahzad, an expert in sustainable development, urged the students to actively work and create awareness.
Dept of Rural Sociology Chairperson Dr Sadaf Mehmood said that climate change is posing a serious threat to the human beings, animals, the eco system and agriculture. Youth engagement is crucial to mitigate the effects of devastating climate, she added.
Associate Professor BZU Multan Dr Muhammad Sultan highlighted the technicalities of super-efficient cooling appliances and their effect on our daily life.
Dr Shaukat Hayat Former Deputy Director EPA brought forward critical perspectives and governmental policy in climate mitigation.
Govt. College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Chairperson/Associate Prof Dr Farhana Nosheen said that youths and gender empowerment in sustainable cooling solutions would help combat the crises.
Dr Muhammad Atif said that this scenario also served as a call to action for the nation's youth, future leaders, innovators and change makers to lead the charge in climate adaptation and technological innovation.
Recent Stories
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revolutionary steps imperative to address climate change issues: experts1 minute ago
-
TUF celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
University of Gujrat holds meeting to strengthen research programs1 minute ago
-
DC for implementing orders for abolishing fees on birth, death registration1 minute ago
-
NA speaker felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
Train kills man11 minutes ago
-
FES Pakistan hosts conference to address labour rights challenges11 minutes ago
-
Dialogue held on human trafficking, forced labor11 minutes ago
-
One killed in Bannu firing21 minutes ago
-
Entire nation is proud of being nuclear power: Says Naeem Karim31 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami delegation visits ECP31 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Swabi roof collapse incident31 minutes ago