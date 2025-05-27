Revolutionary steps imperative to address climate change issues: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Experts said that revolutionary steps are imperative to address the issues of climate change as Pakistan is ranked as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and other natural disasters, facing significant risks from events like flooding, drought and changing weather patterns.

They were addressing a seminar titled “Youth Engagement for Sustainable Cooling and a Climate-Resilient Tomorrow” arranged by Department of Rural Sociology at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

The event was organized under the globally collaborative project “Super-Efficient Sustainable Cooling Solutions for All Applications (S2Cool)” funded by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Ayrton Challenge Programme and led by Nothumbria University Uk, Associate Prof Dr Wakil Shahzad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Babar Shahbaz called for pacing up the efforts to tackle climate threats. He said that this forum brought together experts and young minds to address the pressing issue of climate change.

He said, "Our youth are the key drivers of innovation and change and their active involvement is vital in tackling environmental challenges.

Dr Wakil Shahzad, an expert in sustainable development, urged the students to actively work and create awareness.

Dept of Rural Sociology Chairperson Dr Sadaf Mehmood said that climate change is posing a serious threat to the human beings, animals, the eco system and agriculture. Youth engagement is crucial to mitigate the effects of devastating climate, she added.

Associate Professor BZU Multan Dr Muhammad Sultan highlighted the technicalities of super-efficient cooling appliances and their effect on our daily life.

Dr Shaukat Hayat Former Deputy Director EPA brought forward critical perspectives and governmental policy in climate mitigation.

Govt. College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Chairperson/Associate Prof Dr Farhana Nosheen said that youths and gender empowerment in sustainable cooling solutions would help combat the crises.

Dr Muhammad Atif said that this scenario also served as a call to action for the nation's youth, future leaders, innovators and change makers to lead the charge in climate adaptation and technological innovation.