UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revolutionary Steps Required For Prisoners Welfare: Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Revolutionary steps required for prisoners welfare: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that revolutionary steps were required for welfare of the prisoners.

According to official sources, he said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed jail reforms in the province.

He said that special permission had been sought from Punjab Chief Minister to introduce reforms in jails. He stressed the need for construction of new barracks on emergency basis in jails. He said that jail industry would be improved with the collaboration of private sector.

The senior minister said that one jail would be made a model one while others would be bring at par with it.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Jail Abdul Aleem Khan From Industry

Recent Stories

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

12 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

12 minutes ago

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

27 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

1 hour ago

India’s 150,000 Keralites register to return hom ..

1 hour ago

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.