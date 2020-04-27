Revolutionary steps required for prisoners welfare: Aleem Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that revolutionary steps were required for welfare of the prisoners.

According to official sources, he said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed jail reforms in the province.

He said that special permission had been sought from Punjab Chief Minister to introduce reforms in jails. He stressed the need for construction of new barracks on emergency basis in jails. He said that jail industry would be improved with the collaboration of private sector.

The senior minister said that one jail would be made a model one while others would be bring at par with it.