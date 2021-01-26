UrduPoint.com
Revolutionary Steps Taken By PTI Govt To Promote Investment: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that revolutionary steps had been taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to promote investment, adding that Punjab had emerged as a haven for the investors.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of investors, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tawwan Pvt. Limited Tanvir Hussain Awan at CM office. The delegation showed interest in investing in the province. Director Suleman Nasir Abdullah, advisor Shahbaz Khan, chief secretary, chairman P&D and others were also present.

The CM said investors were provided with different facilities under one roof while giving several incentives to the construction sector.

He said that the cabinet has given in-principle approval to establish Lahore Central Business District Development Authority which would work for the promotion of business activities at Walton airport and surrounding areas. This authority will provide facilities to the investors on a priority basis, he added.

The CM emphasized that red-tapism has been done away with as all investment-related matters were being reviewed.

The delegation appreciated that best investment-related steps have been taken by the Punjab government.

