Revolutionary steps taken in education, IT fields: Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz on Tuesday attended the graduation ceremony of Noor Nursing College in Buner as the chief guest, organized under the Umbrella Health and Education System.

The event was largely attended by faculty members, students, parents, and local notables, who warmly welcomed the chief guest.

In his address, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said that the provincial government is taking revolutionary steps in the fields of education, health, and information technology. He emphasized that youth are the real asset of the nation, and equipping them with education, skills, and modern digital technology is the government’s top priority so they can play a significant role both nationally and internationally.

He stated that education and health are the foundations of any society’s development, which is why the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is giving special attention to these sectors. He added that several new IT-based initiatives are being launched to strengthen these fields, and their positive outcomes will soon be visible to the public.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz further highlighted that the “Khyber Pass Digital ID System” has been introduced, marking a milestone for the province. This system will ensure transparent, easy, and modern access to government services for citizens.

Similarly, Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) are being established in all districts of the province, where multiple government services will be provided under one roof.

The Special Assistant announced that the provincial government will soon launch free Wi-Fi zones in public places to enable students and youth to benefit directly from the digital world. He also shared that the E-Basta (digital schoolbag) program is being introduced to reduce the burden of physical books and promote a modern education system.

Additionally, the E-Riksha project will be launched, providing youth with eco-friendly transport solutions and new employment opportunities.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said these initiatives are a major step towards the vision of Digital Pakistan, opening new doors of education and skill development for youth, while ensuring public convenience and transparent governance. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rapidly entering the modern era of technology and is being developed as a role model province.

In conclusion, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz distributed shields and commemorative certificates among the graduating students, congratulated them on their success, and expressed hope that they would bring positive change in society through their knowledge and skills.

