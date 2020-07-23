UrduPoint.com
Revolutionary Steps Taken To Upgrade Heath Sector In Punjab: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Revolutionary steps taken to upgrade heath sector in Punjab: Buzdar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said revolutionary measures had been taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to upgrade the health sector in the province.

Talking to a delegation Insaf Doctors Forum here at the Commissioner Office, he said the health professionals had played a vital role to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Punjab.

He said the PTI government was spending more funds on the health sector as compared to the previous regimes with a focus to provide the best health facilities to the people at their doorsteps according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The steps taken by the government for overhauling the old healthcare system have produced favourable results as the people were getting better health facilities, he added.

The CM assured the delegation that the problems faced by the doctors would be resolved on priority as they were serving the humanity selflessly.

On the occasion, Insaf Doctors Forum President Dr Mudabir Khan, Dr Mohsin Ranjha, Dr Saeed Mustafa and others apprised the CM about the problems being faced by the health professionals.\932

