Revolutionary steps to upgrade all sectors underway: Hiraaj

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab food Minister Hamid yar Hiraaj Tuesday said that Punjab Government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was working on development projects worth billions of rupees.

During visit to Makhdoom Pur Rural Health Center along with Deputy Commissioner khanewal suleman khan lodhi, he directed hospital management to make dental unit functional. The minister said on that occasion that incumbent government was striving hard on health sector and revolutionary steps were underway in this regard.

Hamid said that huge funds were allocated for health to remove inferiority complex of poor for treatment. He also inspected medical facilities from the patients and their families.

Deputy Commissioner said that he himself was monitoring all the projects and construction department and faulty materials will not be tolerated in any project.

Hiraaj said that hospital of Makhdoom Pur will be made the best treatment center. He also directed to official concerned to solve other problems of the area on war footing basis.