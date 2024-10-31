Revolutionary Steps Under Way For Farmers' Welfare: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan has said that the Punjab government is taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of farmers and the advancement of agriculture.
He expressed these views while addressing the 'Green Wheat Convention' jointly organized by the Agriculture Extension Department and a private fertilizer company, held in a private hall on Thursday. He stated that farmers in rain-fed regions could achieve higher yields by timely sowing and using certified seeds.
The commissioner highlighted Sargodha’s agricultural prominence, noting that the local economy is largely dependent on agriculture, with wheat being a critical component of food security. He further announced that the Punjab government had introduced a Kissan Package over Rs 400 , which would support small farmers for the first time through the Kisan (Farmer) Card programme.
He encouraged farmers to make the most of government schemes offered through the Kisan Card. Jahazeb Awan also noted that the wheat-sowing campaign is actively being promoted at the village and union council levels throughout the Sargodha division.
He mentioned the Green Tractor Scheme as a significant initiative to enhance mechanized farming, with 1,292 farmers in Sargodha division set to receive tractors with a one million rupee subsidy.
Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, spoke on the increased importance of wheat in light of growing food security needs.
He said that Punjab produces 76% of the country’s wheat, and farmers are well-prepared for the upcoming season, with Sargodha division’s target expected to be achieved in November.
Shahid Hussain reassured that seeds and fertilizers are readily available in the market, and this gathering aimed to familiarize farmers with modern farming techniques to increase per-acre yield.
Farmers warmly welcomed Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan to the convention with a traditional turban, while agricultural experts, including Dr. Saeed Iqbal and numerous graduates from the University of Sargodha, attended in large numbers.
