Revolutionary steps under way for welfare of labourers: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi has said that revolutionary steps are being taken for welfare and betterment of labourers.

He was addressing a function, organised by the Social Security Staff Federation at a local hotel on Saturday. Chairman NA Standing Committee for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka, Javed Kazmi, Muzammil Ashraf, Ishtiaq Ahmed Gujjar and others were also present.

The minister said that departmental reforms had been introduced in which there was zero tolerance for corruption while labour officers had been directed to remain present in their offices for immediate redress of laborers' issues.

He said that steps were being taken for implementation of minimum wage law in factories besides fulfilling legitimate demands of workers.

Chairman NA Standing Committee for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka said that there were more workers in Faisalabad than in the whole of Punjab for whose welfare the government is using all resources.

He said that workers are the backbone of development of the industry. Therefore, the government will use all resources for their welfare and betterment.