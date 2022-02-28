Revolutionary steps underway for the provision of best health facilities,DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza paid a surprised visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital on Monday afternoon and checked the facilities at different wards.

He said that the incumbent government was utilizing all resources for the provision of quality health facilities to the people.

According to official sources, Syed Mosa Raza said that Government was fully aware of the problems of the masses and taking initiatives for the betterment of the health sector.

DC inspected various sections and wards of the hospital and directed the officials that medicines available in the hospital should be provided free to patients as per orders of chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence and treat patients with courtesy.

Deputy Commissioner also checked the cleanliness situation of the hospital and interviewed patients to inquire about the facilities and their condition.

Chief Executive Officer health Dr. Fiaz Ahmed and other officials were also present on the ocean.

Syed Mosa Raza also said that the incumbent government was spending many funds for the provision of the best health facilities to the masses and steps were underway to facilitate people in this regard.