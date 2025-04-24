- Home
Revolutionary Thinking In Education, Research, Policy True Path To Progress: Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A highly insightful and thought-provoking session was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, featuring globally renowned physician and public health expert, Professor Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta.
The session was attended by KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, PhD faculty members, and young doctors. The purpose of the gathering was to reflect on the future of research and academic leadership and to benefit from the esteemed guest’s expertise and guidance.
Professor Bhutta is an internationally recognized Pakistani clinician and researcher who has made revolutionary contributions to the field of maternal, newborn, and child health.
He is currently serving as the Co-Director of the Centre for Global Child Health at SickKids, Toronto, Canada, and as a Senior Scientist with the Child Health Evaluative Sciences program.
His research and practical work have laid the foundation for various local programs in South Asia and Africa, in addition to influencing global health policies at the World Health Organization.
He is also the founding Director of the Institute for Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University and led the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health from 2012 to 2024.
During his address, Professor Bhutta commended KMU’s overall performance and capabilities, and held a detailed discussion on academic and research leadership.
He emphasized the critical importance of early childhood education, which he described as the foundation of human development and consciousness.
He asserted that every university bears the responsibility of positively impacting society through its scientific and research work.
Bhutta stated, “Research publications alone are not sufficient; their true value lies in their impact on policymaking, healthcare systems, and meaningful improvements in human lives.”
He urged institutions to align their research with local needs while elevating it to meet global standards. Professor Bhutta further highlighted the significance of scientific inquiry during crises, the pursuit of indigenous solutions, and inter-institutional collaboration.
Encouraging young researchers, he remarked, “Youth have the power to change the world. We need scientists who are driven by innovation, compassion, and purpose. KMU and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possess the potential to make significant contributions in the global health arena.”
The session also included a lively Q&A segment where faculty members raised questions related to research funding, international collaborations, policy impact, and mentorship for young professionals.
KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq expressed deep gratitude to Prof. Bhutta for his inspirational presence and praised his global contributions to healthcare.
He stated that KMU is fully committed to strengthening its research capacity and playing a knowledge-based role in societal development.
The academic session concluded with renewed enthusiasm and a shared commitment by the faculty to position KMU as a leading institution in addressing global health challenges through research, policy formulation, and academic excellence.
