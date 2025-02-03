Revolutionizing higher education: FJWU leads way in institutional excellence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) recently hosted a dynamic and interactive training workshop focused on the Review of Institutional Performance & Enhancement (RIPE).

The event brought together focal persons from academic and administrative departments, along with the principals and faculty members from affiliated colleges, to explore innovative strategies for institutional growth and quality assurance.

The workshop commenced with an inspiring address by Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU.

She underscored the critical role of institutional performance reviews in fostering excellence and urged the participants to embrace unconventional thinking to tackle future challenges.

Prof. Mirza highlighted the integration of institutional audits and accreditation processes, emphasizing the importance of good governance and financial management in achieving academic success.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Director of QEC, provided a comprehensive overview of the Pakistan Precepts, Standards, and Guidelines for Quality Assurance (PSG-2023), explaining how FJWU has fully adopted these standards.

She said that the Institutional Quality Circle (IQC) and the formation of the Institutional Performance Review (IPR) Committee, setting the stage for a series of technical sessions. These sessions, led by Prof. Yasmin and Ms. Nosheen Naz, Deputy Director of QEC, delved into the 16 standards of RIPE.

The participants engaged in lively discussions, exploring Existing, Future, and Best Practices (EFB) for each Expectation Outcome Indicator (EOI). The workshop also identified gaps and proposed solutions to ensure the preparation of a robust Institutional Performance Report.

The event concluded with Prof. Yasmin urging the participants to actively contribute to the RIPE document, reinforcing FJWU’s commitment to continuous improvement and academic excellence.

This workshop marks a significant step forward in enhancing institutional performance and setting new benchmarks in higher education.