Revolutionizing learning; OxfordAQA leads the charge in education innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The OxfordAQA school Leaders’ Conference, held in the capital city on Monday, brought together a diverse group of educational leaders, policymakers, and academic experts from in and around the city.

Leveraging Islamabad’s unique role as a center for decision-making and policy development, the event focused on exploring innovative strategies to advance teaching, learning, and assessment in Pakistan.

Delivering the keynote, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, commented, “The OxfordAQA School Leaders’ Conference in Islamabad presents a unique opportunity to bring together the brightest minds in education, as we chart a way forward for modern education, it is essential to ensure that our schools are not only preparing students for the future but are also leading the way in reshaping educational practices to meet the demands of an ever-changing world.”

With the theme Innovation in Teaching and Learning, the conference featured distinguished speakers and panelists, including Andrew Coombe, Managing Director, OxfordAQA International Qualifications, and Walid Mushtaq, CEO, Roots International Schools and Colleges.

In his welcome address, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press Pakistan, emphasized the need for collaborative leadership and global best practices to enhance educational standards.

He said, “We must realize the potential of learning from each other, and from the indigenous resources that we have in Pakistan.Education has to be relevant to the learner. We at OxfordAQA ensure synthesis of global and local to achieve the right balance.”

Adding on to Arshad’s message, Salma Adil, Director of OxfordAQA Pakistan, highlighted the organization’s commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills.

Amanda Ingram, Director of Exams, British Council, Pakistan, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Oxford AQA to provide world-class UK qualifications to Pakistanis across the country.Together, we successfully delivered the inaugural Oxford AQA January 2025 exam series, ensuring exam security, supporting schools, and creating an optimal environment for student success. We look forward to further strengthening this valuable relationship.”

The event featured insightful discussions on, ‘Future-proofing education’ to prepare students for an evolving world, ‘Leading change through innovation in teaching and learning,’ ‘Collaborative leadership in educational management,’ and ‘Preparing for a digital future with OxfordAQA’s forward-thinking assessment framework.’

A thought-provoking Q&A session with OxfordAQA leadership, including Theresa Crisham-Nimmo, Eoin MacGabhann, and Amanda Ingram, allowed educators to engage directly with global assessment experts. As Pakistan navigates a rapidly evolving educational landscape, the OxfordAQA School Leaders’ Conference provided a critical platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and drive meaningful change.

