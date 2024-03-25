Reza Appreciates Pakistan Navy For Rescuing Eight Iranian Fishermen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday wholeheartedly appreciated Pakistan Navy for responding actively and conscientiously to the distress
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday wholeheartedly appreciated Pakistan Navy for responding actively and conscientiously to the distress call of assistance from an Iranian fishing boat caught in an uncontrollable fire in the open sea and safely rescuing eight Iranian fishermen.
In his message, the ambassador said that Iran and Pakistan have a close mutual support and cooperation in the rescue and humanitarian assistance operations at the international waters done by due vigilance and professionalism this time by Pakistan Navy, said a press release.
He further said that Iran and Pakistan have always remained committed to stand by each other in hard times during the history of the two brotherly countries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan
Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division
Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College6 seconds ago
-
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District9 seconds ago
-
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat3 minutes ago
-
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases3 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT3 minutes ago
-
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan9 minutes ago
-
Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division3 minutes ago
-
Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza3 minutes ago
-
People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Malik3 minutes ago
-
Pb Govt committed to provide relief to citizens amid inflation: Jehangir Khanzada2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar3 minutes ago