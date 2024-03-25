Open Menu

Reza Appreciates Pakistan Navy For Rescuing Eight Iranian Fishermen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday wholeheartedly appreciated Pakistan Navy for responding actively and conscientiously to the distress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday wholeheartedly appreciated Pakistan Navy for responding actively and conscientiously to the distress call of assistance from an Iranian fishing boat caught in an uncontrollable fire in the open sea and safely rescuing eight Iranian fishermen.

In his message, the ambassador said that Iran and Pakistan have a close mutual support and cooperation in the rescue and humanitarian assistance operations at the international waters done by due vigilance and professionalism this time by Pakistan Navy, said a press release.

He further said that Iran and Pakistan have always remained committed to stand by each other in hard times during the history of the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Pakistan Navy Iran From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

6 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

7 seconds ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

9 seconds ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

3 minutes ago
 Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

3 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

3 minutes ago
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

10 minutes ago
 Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

9 minutes ago
 First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley reme ..

First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered

3 minutes ago
 Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive fiv ..

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

9 minutes ago
 Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division

Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division

3 minutes ago
 Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan