RFI hosts seminar on 'Securing the Future Through Peace & Stability'

Former interior minister, Lt General (R) Moinuddin Haider while speaking in a seminar on 1965 War, said that after the end of the 23-day war, many indicators helped the world realize the fact that Pakistan badly defeated India in the War

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Former interior minister, Lt General (R) Moinuddin Haider while speaking in a seminar on 1965 War, said that after the end of the 23-day war, many indicators helped the world realize the fact that Pakistan badly defeated India in the War.

He was speaking at a seminar on 1965 War on the topic “Securing the Future Through Peace and Stability” organized by Rabita Forum International (RFI) here on Wednesday.

Lt General (R) Moinuddin Haider said that Pakistan had defeated India in the 1965 War, but after a silence of 15 to 20 years, India has started telling lies about the 1965 war.

The number of Indian prisoners of war held by Pakistan, losses suffered by the Indian Navy and Air Force, and the Indian territory captured by Pakistan were the clear indicators of defeat of India in the 1965 war, he added.

He recalled that he was a young captain in the Pakistan Army and participated in the 1965 war at the battle of Khemkaran.

Lt General (R) Moinuddin Haider termed the time of 1965 war as the golden era in the history of Pakistan.

It was the time when all the political adversaries were united and the traders curtailed the commodities prices voluntarily, he added.

He was of the opinion that our young generation should know about the facts and spirit of the nation at the time of 1965 war against India.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Institute of European Research Department CISSS, Prof. Dr. Uzma Shujaat called for the need of positive utilization of human resources, especially youth, to take Pakistan at a winning position in the region.

She said that Pakistan is the only country in the world which has 70 percent of young population and this youth has to lead the country in the future.

Earlier, Director of Research Department CISSS, Air Commodore (R) Zahidul Hussain and Chairman RFI Nusrat Mirza also spoke.

Later, the Chairman RFI presented shields to Lt General (R) Moinuddin Haider and other guests.