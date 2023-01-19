RFID cards to be issued to Diplomatic Enclave visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have decided to issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags to the citizens living in diplomatic enclaves, office holders and school staff while e-lane will be made for the vehicles.

According to the police spokesman, this step has been taken following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan which aims to ensure the security of the diplomatic enclave more effective.

The spokesman said this step would save the precious time of police officials and the public.

He said that IGP has also directed for comprehensive security measures at Red Zone and asked the personnel to ensure foolproof security of important buildings, including offices and embassies.

Dr. Akbar directed the deployed staff to stay alert during duty hours, "as the Red Zone is a sensitive area." He asked the personnel to ensure foolproof security in the area.

All the officers and jawans on duty were directed to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets for their safety.