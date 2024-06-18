Open Menu

RGA Announces Readiness Madinah Roads Receive Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 11:00 PM

RGA announces readiness Madinah roads receive pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Roads General Authority (RGA) announced on Tuesday that the roads in Madinah are ready to welcome pilgrims traveling to the city after performing the Hajj.

According to SPA, authority has conducted various maintenance and safety works to ensure the pilgrims' safety.

These works include surveying over 3,000 km of roads, removing over 100,000 square meters of sand dunes from the roadsides, and carrying out scraping and asphalting work on over 132 km of roads.

They surveyed and repaired road shoulders over 1,017 km of roadways and cleaned over 1,000 valley drain locations.

RGA has utilised advanced technologies in all of its work, including the world's largest road survey and assessment fleet of 18 vehicles. Additionally, the authority has introduced an asphalt recycling machine for the first time, which scrapes and repaves the asphalt in the same location, thereby facilitating the maintenance process to ensure the best services for pilgrims.

Roads General Authority is dedicated to providing all pilgrims with a safe and smooth journey, ensuring they can travel easily and safely between the holy sites in Madinah.

Related Topics

World Hajj Vehicles Road Same All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan