RGGA distributes water tanks among Cholistanis

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :A team of Regional Girl Guide Association (RGGA) arrived in Cholistan desert area and distributed water tanks to people to store rainwater in case of rain.

According to a press release issued here, a team of RGGA comprising the President, Nosheen Saqib and other office-bearers including Ms.

Parveen Masood Bhatti, Nadima Zafar, Asia Bano, Sadia Noman, Abida Ghazali, Shabana Noor, Sarwat Nadeem, Ayesha Mahmood and Iman Tanveer visited Cholistan and distributed water tanks among Cholistanis to store rainwater whenever the desert received rains.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Saqib invited philanthropists to extend their cooperation towards drought-stricken people of Cholistan.