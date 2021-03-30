RHBA delegation calls on CJP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A 12-member delegation of High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi, headed by its President Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday here at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan welcomed the delegation and said that Bench and Bar are integral part of same system, therefore both should work hard for dispensation of justice so that aggrieved parties can get prompt relief.

He said that legal profession is one of the respectable professions; therefore they must upheld dignity, integrity, respect, honour and sanctity of the profession by pleading cases on merit and respecting hon'ble judges.

He advised them to inculcate habit of incessant reading different subjects like philosophy, history, literature and biographies that will not only make them successful in their professional life but also enhance confidence, capacity, motivation level and build their personality.

The CJP also shared his experience with them. The delegation thanked the Chief Justice for sparing time and presented bouquet of flowers and invited his lordship to visit High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.