RHC Dijkot to be elevated up to THQ Hospital: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has said that Rural Health Centre (RHC) Dijkot would be elevated up to the level of Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital with an estimated cost of Rs327.941 million.

The DC on Sunday, while visiting the project site, said extension work was in full swing at RHC Dijkot where a state-of-the-art trauma centre would be established. He visited various sections of the hospital and directed to utilise available funds in a transparent but speedy manner.

He inspected various medical stores in Dijkot and checked expiry date of medicines and presence of stock register.

Later, the DC went to the market as well as bazaars and checked prices of fruits & vegetables in addition to the availability of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops. He checked under-construction sports gymnasium and directed the district sports officer to complete the project within stipulated time so that people could avail the facility as early as possible.