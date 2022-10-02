UrduPoint.com

RHC Dijkot To Be Elevated Up To THQ Hospital: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 09:20 PM

RHC Dijkot to be elevated up to THQ Hospital: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has said that Rural Health Centre (RHC) Dijkot would be elevated up to the level of Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital with an estimated cost of Rs327.941 million.

The DC on Sunday, while visiting the project site, said extension work was in full swing at RHC Dijkot where a state-of-the-art trauma centre would be established. He visited various sections of the hospital and directed to utilise available funds in a transparent but speedy manner.

He inspected various medical stores in Dijkot and checked expiry date of medicines and presence of stock register.

Later, the DC went to the market as well as bazaars and checked prices of fruits & vegetables in addition to the availability of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops. He checked under-construction sports gymnasium and directed the district sports officer to complete the project within stipulated time so that people could avail the facility as early as possible.

Related Topics

Sports SITE Sunday Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

12 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

21 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

21 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

21 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.