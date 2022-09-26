RHC gets new equipment to facilitate patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Department provided a cardiac monitoring, ultrasound machine, an ambulance and other equipment to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Makhdoom Rashid on Monday.

Pronivincal Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated the machinery besides Hepatitis screening camp.

Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, Director Hepatitis Control Programme, Dr Shahid Magasi, CEO DHA, Dr Ali Mehdi and other officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr Akhtar Malik informed that Rs four million had also been provided to the RHC.

He stated that the Punjab government was prioritizing health sector and the people would be extend healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

The minister maintained that service delivery would be improved at the centre with provision of new machinery adding that the screeing camp would be functional for a couple of days for locals wherein patients would get free medicines.

He listened to the problems faced by the people and issued orders immediately for its solution.

Earlier, the minister inspected pharmacy, X-ray, dental units and checked staff attendance.

Dr Malik announced to listen to issues of public directly at South Punjab Health Secretariat Multan on weekly basis.