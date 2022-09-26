UrduPoint.com

RHC Gets New Equipment To Facilitate Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RHC gets new equipment to facilitate patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Department provided a cardiac monitoring, ultrasound machine, an ambulance and other equipment to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Makhdoom Rashid on Monday.

Pronivincal Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated the machinery besides Hepatitis screening camp.

Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, Director Hepatitis Control Programme, Dr Shahid Magasi, CEO DHA, Dr Ali Mehdi and other officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr Akhtar Malik informed that Rs four million had also been provided to the RHC.

He stated that the Punjab government was prioritizing health sector and the people would be extend healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

The minister maintained that service delivery would be improved at the centre with provision of new machinery adding that the screeing camp would be functional for a couple of days for locals wherein patients would get free medicines.

He listened to the problems faced by the people and issued orders immediately for its solution.

Earlier, the minister inspected pharmacy, X-ray, dental units and checked staff attendance.

Dr Malik announced to listen to issues of public directly at South Punjab Health Secretariat Multan on weekly basis.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Rashid Million

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

3 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

27 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

37 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

1 hour ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.