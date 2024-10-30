RHC Putwar Bala observes Pink October with breast cancer awareness seminar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Rural Health Center (RHC) Putwar Bala organized a seminar on Wednesday to educate rural women about breast cancer detection and treatment.

District Health Officials, including Dr. Feroz Shah, Dr. Muhammad Atif, Dr. Mamoon, and Dr. Khalid Yousaf, joined forces with Alkhidmat Hospital Peshawar's Breast Care Team, comprising Dr. Shahid Ullah (Breast Surgeon), Dr. Kainat (General Surgeon), and Dr. Shafaq (Radiologist).

Dr. Mir Karim Shah, Medical Superintendent of RHC Putwar Bala, welcomed guests and emphasized the importance of breast cancer awareness for early detection and saving lives.

In his Key highlights Dr. Shahid Ullah stressed the need for rural women's awareness of early breast cancer detection for prompt treatment.

Dr. Kainat discussed breast cancer stages, routine examinations, and referral pathways while Dr. Feroz Shah, District Deputy Health Officer Peshawar, praised RHC Putwar Bala's initiative and announced district-wide awareness sessions.

In closing remarks, Dr. Mir Karim Shah thanked participants and offered free screening services for the community. “This seminar aligns with our commitment to Universal Health Coverage and Primary Health Care services," said Dr. Shah.