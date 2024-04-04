Open Menu

RHC Shah Jamal Offers Cost-free Surgery To Poor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A free of cost operation facility for the marginalized segments of society is initiated at Rural Health Center (RHC) Shah Jamal under the compelling vision of Punjab Chief Minister to deliver modern health provisions to the doorstep.

The facility is offered in one of seven RHCs operating across Punjab where a consultant surgeon deputed along with an anesthesia specialist to hold vital surgery on any part of the body.

Dr Khizer Awan, a consultant surgeon is appointed in Shah Jamal for the said job for two days of the week.

One day is reserved for checking the patient followed by the next day to conduct the operation.

Thursday, as the first day witnessed the checking of about 300 patients without submitting a fee.

Dr Khizer Awan, talking to APP said the drive isn't less than the chief minister's gift to the poor. He said people surrounding the RHC could equally benefit from the facility in an increasing wave of inflation.

