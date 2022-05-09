RHCBA, Murree Bar felicitate Azam Nazeer Tarar on assuming law ministry

A delegation of Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association (RHCBA) and Murree Bar Association on Monday called the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and felicitated him on becoming federal minister of law & justice

Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association President Talat Mahmood Zaidi and President Murree Bar Association Asad Iqbal Abbasi met the federal minister and informed him about the problems bars were facing.

Meanwhile, law minister in return assured full cooperation in redressing their concerns.

Moreover, he also promised to hold the a visit to bar associations anytime soon in the coming days.