RHCs upgradation expedited

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The upgradation and renovation of Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Faisalabad district have been expedited to improve healthcare services and provide maximum relief to the masses as early as possible.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya visited the BHU Chak No.226-RB and inspected the ongoing construction work.

He said that the expansion work at the health center was in its final stages. Therefore, the Buildings Department should expedite the pace of construction and maintain the highest standards of quality.

He said that upgradation of the health center would significantly enhance the medical facilities available to patients in the area.

He underscored the importance of adhering to top-tier construction standards to meet the community's healthcare needs effectively.

He said that the government was committed to completing these projects promptly with an aim to improve the accessibility and quality of medical services for rural populations.

Hence, the officials of Building Department should ensure complete transparency throughout the project, he added.