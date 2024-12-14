RHCs Upgradation Expedited
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The upgradation and renovation of Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Faisalabad district have been expedited to improve healthcare services and provide maximum relief to the masses as early as possible.
In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya visited the BHU Chak No.226-RB and inspected the ongoing construction work.
He said that the expansion work at the health center was in its final stages. Therefore, the Buildings Department should expedite the pace of construction and maintain the highest standards of quality.
He said that upgradation of the health center would significantly enhance the medical facilities available to patients in the area.
He underscored the importance of adhering to top-tier construction standards to meet the community's healthcare needs effectively.
He said that the government was committed to completing these projects promptly with an aim to improve the accessibility and quality of medical services for rural populations.
Hence, the officials of Building Department should ensure complete transparency throughout the project, he added.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold wave continues to persist in city37 seconds ago
-
Minister lays foundation stone of academic block at UCHS44 seconds ago
-
6 shoppers arrested48 seconds ago
-
RHCs upgradation expedited51 seconds ago
-
LESCO resolves 963 complaints in one day11 minutes ago
-
DG Khan Institute of Cardiology capacity enhanced11 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates underground water tank in Karim Park11 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes Gutka, spurious spices, expired beverages11 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe illegal trees cutting in Cholistan region: Marriyum20 minutes ago
-
FDA seals 7 plots during action against illegal commercialization21 minutes ago
-
515 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
Capital University Convocation: Over 1269 graduates awarded degrees21 minutes ago