Open Menu

RHCs Upgradation Expedited

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM

RHCs upgradation expedited

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The upgradation and renovation of Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Faisalabad district have been expedited to improve healthcare services and provide maximum relief to the masses as early as possible.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya visited the BHU Chak No.226-RB and inspected the ongoing construction work.

He said that the expansion work at the health center was in its final stages. Therefore, the Buildings Department should expedite the pace of construction and maintain the highest standards of quality.

He said that upgradation of the health center would significantly enhance the medical facilities available to patients in the area.

He underscored the importance of adhering to top-tier construction standards to meet the community's healthcare needs effectively.

He said that the government was committed to completing these projects promptly with an aim to improve the accessibility and quality of medical services for rural populations.

Hence, the officials of Building Department should ensure complete transparency throughout the project, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Saddar Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

32 minutes ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

42 minutes ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

7 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

8 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

8 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan